Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

'Ugly Delicious' In The Time Of Covid

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
David Chang hosts the Netflix docu-series,
David Chang hosts the Netflix docu-series, "Ugly Delicious."
Netflix
The Frame® |

On today's show:

On The See Food Diet

Season two of the Netflix series, "Ugly Delicious," has dropped. It's documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville's exploration of travel, food and history with chef and restaurateur David Chang. But when John Horn interviewed them this week, the main topic at hand was the coronavirus and how it's affecting the restaurant industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eyFq3addMs

The Show Can't Go On

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California officials have called for the cancellation or postponement of public gatherings of more than 250 people through at least the end of March. That includes not only conferences and sporting events, but also concerts and performances. John spoke with Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of the Pasadena Playhouse, about ramifications for the theater community.

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
First Coronavirus Death In Los Angeles County Confirmed, Virus Continues To Spread Nationwide

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
Coronavirus Psychology, Coronavirus Test Kit Catch Up, TBT: Census

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
'Ugly Delicious' In The Time Of Covid

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?