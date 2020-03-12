'Ugly Delicious' In The Time Of Covid

On today's show:

On The See Food Diet

Season two of the Netflix series, "Ugly Delicious," has dropped. It's documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville's exploration of travel, food and history with chef and restaurateur David Chang. But when John Horn interviewed them this week, the main topic at hand was the coronavirus and how it's affecting the restaurant industry.

The Show Can't Go On

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California officials have called for the cancellation or postponement of public gatherings of more than 250 people through at least the end of March. That includes not only conferences and sporting events, but also concerts and performances. John spoke with Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of the Pasadena Playhouse, about ramifications for the theater community.