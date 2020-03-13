Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Gets The Spotlight

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
"Siempre, Luis" is a documentary about Luis Miranda, the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute / photo by Carlos Garciade Dios
The Frame® |

On today's show:

The Father-And-Son Miranda Act

The documentary, "Siempre, Luis," tells the story of Luis Miranda’s life — how he came to New York from Puerto Rico in the 1970s and made a career in politics, founding the nonprofit Hispanic Federation and helping get some of the most powerful politicians in the country elected. Miranda also happens to be the father of composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film also chronicles the father-and-son’s involvement in relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, and how they brought a production of “Hamilton” to Puerto Rico after the devastating storm. “Siempre, Luis” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January. That's where John Horn spoke with Luis Miranda, Lin-Manuel Miranda and director John James. (The film does not yet have an air date on HBO.)

Theaters But No Movies?

It’s been a devastating week for the entertainment industry as COVID-19 forces the cancellation of public gatherings all over the world. Movie theaters are struggling to cope with two major factors — declining attendance and delayed film releases from motion picture studios. Theaters around the globe have closed, but major chains including AMC and Cinemark have not yet decided to close up shop in the U.S. John got the latest from Variety senior film writer Matt Donnelly.

North x Way Northwest

In January, tens of thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands for the Eurosonic music festival— Europe’s version of South by Southwest. It featured 350 musical acts that hail from all over-- Austria to Ukraine. If you’re a fan of world music, then it’s the place to be. The Frame contributor Sonia Narang [NAH-rung] visited the festival and filed this report.

 

 

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
LAUSD To Close Schools Amid Coronavirus

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
State of Affairs, Coronavirus Ask an Expert, How to Quarantine Without Going Insane

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Gets The Spotlight

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?