Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Gets The Spotlight

On today's show:

The Father-And-Son Miranda Act

The documentary, "Siempre, Luis," tells the story of Luis Miranda’s life — how he came to New York from Puerto Rico in the 1970s and made a career in politics, founding the nonprofit Hispanic Federation and helping get some of the most powerful politicians in the country elected. Miranda also happens to be the father of composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film also chronicles the father-and-son’s involvement in relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, and how they brought a production of “Hamilton” to Puerto Rico after the devastating storm. “Siempre, Luis” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January. That's where John Horn spoke with Luis Miranda, Lin-Manuel Miranda and director John James. (The film does not yet have an air date on HBO.)

Theaters But No Movies?

It’s been a devastating week for the entertainment industry as COVID-19 forces the cancellation of public gatherings all over the world. Movie theaters are struggling to cope with two major factors — declining attendance and delayed film releases from motion picture studios. Theaters around the globe have closed, but major chains including AMC and Cinemark have not yet decided to close up shop in the U.S. John got the latest from Variety senior film writer Matt Donnelly.

North x Way Northwest

In January, tens of thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands for the Eurosonic music festival— Europe’s version of South by Southwest. It featured 350 musical acts that hail from all over-- Austria to Ukraine. If you’re a fan of world music, then it’s the place to be. The Frame contributor Sonia Narang [NAH-rung] visited the festival and filed this report.