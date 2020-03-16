Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Amy Ryan Looks For The 'Lost Girls'

Amy Ryan, center, stars in the Netflix film, "Lost Girls."
Amy Ryan, center, stars in the Netflix film, "Lost Girls."
Jessica Kourkounis
The Frame® |

On today's show:

Missing, Dead And Still Unsolved

When her eldest daughter, Shannan, vanishes in a wealthy Long Island neighborhood in 2010, Mari Gilbert (played by Amy Ryan) sets out to find some answers. Inspired by Robert Kolker’s 2013 nonfiction book of the same name, "Lost Girls" (directed by Liz Garbus for Netflix) tells the story of five young women — all of them sex workers — who went missing and then were found murdered. The cases are still unsolved. Amy Ryan spoke with The Frame about what drew her to this role and what "Lost Girls" has to say about what it takes to be believed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJzGE00wncU

What Happens To Movie Theaters Now?

John talks with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg News about movie theaters closing in Los Angeles and New York and what that might men for exhibitors and the future of streaming services.

You Never Give Me Your Trophies ...

50 years ago, at the 1970 Grammy Awards, The Beatles’ "Abbey Road" was up for Album of the Year. It would become their best-selling studio album and many critics declared it the band’s best ever. But it didn’t win the big prize. That went to Blood, Sweat & Tears. The only Grammy for "Abbey Road" was for engineering. The Frame contributor Tim Greiving recently visited with the assistant engineer on those sessions, John Kurlander, who — incredibly — was only 18 at the time.


  

