Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

M. Ward Tells Some 'Migration Stories'

M. Ward's latest album is titled "Migration Stories."
M Ward
The Frame® |

On today's show:

Moving Is Still Moving To Them

M. Ward has had a prolific career as a songwriter. He’s a member of Monsters of Folk with Conor Oberst, he’s one half of She & Him with Zooey Deschanel, and he’s released nearly a dozen albums as a solo artist. His latest, titled “Migration Stories,” was inspired by headlines and conversations about immigration. John Horn spoke with the singer songwriter about his latest record and about how musicians have been affected by COVID-19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ajR-ySIPQw

Life At the Bottom of Hollywood's Totem Pole

The support group #PayUpHollywood was started last year to bring attention to the chronically underpaid people who work as assistants in the entertainment business. Now, with virtually all production halted because of the coronavirus, many of them are being let go. John talks with TV writer and former assistant Liz Alper, who helped launch the #PayUpHollywood movement. 

Feeling Down? Dance!

The L.A. post-punk band French Vanilla makes dance music with a message. With songs titles like “Bromosapian,” it’s clear the band has a sharp sense of humor. But the underlying themes in their lyrics of queer identity and gender bias couldn’t feel more urgent. The Frame contributor Allison Wolfe spoke with bandmates Sally Spitz, Daniel Trautfield and Ali Day about their most recent album, How Am I Not Myself?

 

