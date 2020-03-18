The Art Of Boiling Movies Down To One Image

On today's show:

It's All In The Design

(Starts at 8:00)

It's a challenge to capture the essence of a feature length film in a single, still image, but designer Akiko Stehrenberger has made a career out of it. Stehrenberger has created standout movie and television series posters for projects including "Dead Pool Two," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and "Veep." She recently released a book assembling dozens of poster designs titled "Akikomatic." The Frame visited Stehrenberger at her Highland Park studio to see some of her prints in person, and to find out more about the very competitive world of movie posters where art and advertising intersect.

From Peak TV To No TV?

(Starts at 1:00)

John talks with Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter about her reporting on what happens next, now that TV production has essentially shut down: "Industry insiders mull everything from filming in trimmed-down shifts, opening writers rooms and picking up pilots to series without producing a single scene as fallout from the coronavirus global pandemic turns the industry upside down."

A Big KISS Goodbye

(Starts at 20:00)

Fans of hard rock and heavy metal aren’t well known for exploring their inner emotions. But now that the rock pioneers, KISS, are on their goodbye tour, fans are sharing their feelings. The Frame contributor Paul Ratliff, himself a lifelong fan, wanted to tell their story — a bond that goes beyond the band’s makeup and theatrics.