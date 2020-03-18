Listen LiveNo matter where you are or what device you use to listen to KPCC, we've got you covered.
Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

The Art Of Boiling Movies Down To One Image

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
Akiko Stehrenberger designed two posters for
Akiko Stehrenberger designed two posters for "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."
The Frame® |

Listen to story

25:43
Download this story 24MB

On today's show:

It's All In The Design

(Starts at 8:00)

It's a challenge to capture the essence of a feature length film in a single, still image, but designer Akiko Stehrenberger has made a career out of it.  Stehrenberger has created standout movie and television series posters for projects including "Dead Pool Two," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and "Veep." She recently released a book assembling dozens of poster designs titled "Akikomatic." The Frame visited Stehrenberger at her Highland Park studio to see some of her prints in person, and to find out more about the very competitive world of movie posters where art and advertising intersect.

From Peak TV To No TV?

(Starts at 1:00)

John talks with Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter about her reporting on what happens next, now that TV production has essentially shut down: "Industry insiders mull everything from filming in trimmed-down shifts, opening writers rooms and picking up pilots to series without producing a single scene as fallout from the coronavirus global pandemic turns the industry upside down."

A Big KISS Goodbye

(Starts at 20:00)

Fans of hard rock and heavy metal aren’t well known for exploring their inner emotions. But now that the rock pioneers, KISS, are on their goodbye tour, fans are sharing their feelings. The Frame contributor Paul Ratliff, himself a lifelong fan, wanted to tell their story — a bond that goes beyond the band’s makeup and theatrics.

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
Drivers, Gig Economy Workers: We Hear The Stories Of Those Who Can’t Work From Home

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
Coronavirus LAUSD Plans, Coronavirus Vulnerable Population, Aida Rodriguez

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
The Art Of Boiling Movies Down To One Image

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?