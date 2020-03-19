Through The Lens of Henri Dauman

On today's show:

He's Seen And Shot It All

French photographer Henri Dauman is not a household name, but it’s likely you’ve seen a few of his images. In the early 1960s, he worked for Life magazine, photographing stars such as Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot and Andy Warhol. His photographs captured the human side of his celebrity subjects, like Jackie Kennedy during JFK’s 1963 funeral procession. Dauman’s work is on display at the KP Projects gallery in mid-city Los Angeles. (Can be seen by appointment.) He’s also the subject of a new documentary, “Henri Dauman: Looking Up,” directed by Peter Kenneth Jones, which recounts his escape from Nazi occupied France and the loss of his parents. (Available to rent on Amazon Prime.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRlqT1BQTRI

Suddenly, The Show Won't Go On

John talks with Kristi Edmunds, artistic and executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, which has canceled the rest of its season. The center presents artists from all over the U.S. and the world, and Edmunds talks about the effects of the end of touring.

A New Take On Flamenco

Flamenco is the music that defines much of Spain. For many years, Flamenco music and dance have also planted roots in California. The Frame contributor Betto Arcos has the story of an Armenian-American guitarist who fell in love with the music while he grew up in L.A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNySdro1KPU

