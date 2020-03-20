Movie Limbo For 'The Climb'

On today's show:

Now They're On A Stationary Bike

In the past week we’ve seen movie theaters go from limiting the number of patrons to completely shutting down. In the time of social distancing, some studios have hurried their films onto streaming and video-on-demand platforms. But not all movies are getting that same treatment. One film that was supposed to open this weekend and now doesn’t have a new release date is “The Climb.” It's about best friends who have a life-altering conversation while riding bikes up a mountain in France “The Climb” is co-written by and stars real-life best friends Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin. Mike also directed the film. John spoke with them about working on a film for years, and then being put on limbo just as the film was to be released.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr4MKhV5QVw

So, Who Gets Paid in Hollywood Now?

John talks with Bryn Sandberg of The Hollywood Reporter about her reporting on compensation issues in the entertainment industry: "Two weeks ago, the biggest concern facing the industry was the threat of a strike as writers and studios prepared to enter heated contract negotiations. But, in recent days, that great unknown has been displaced by a global pandemic that's brought Hollywood — and society at large — to a screeching halt. Says lawyer Jamie Feldman, who works with Steven Soderbergh and Barry Jenkins: 'It now feels like all the time we've spent talking about the WGA and the ATA and the potential strike issues was just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.'"

A One-Woman World Music Source

Sudan Archives is the stage name of Brittney Parks. She’s an unconventional singer-songwriter who is also a self-taught violinist. Her influences range from R&B and rock to Sudanese and Irish folk music. Last year she released her debut album, "Athena," and it got raves. When she spoke with The Frame producer Jonathan Shifflett, she shared some of the YouTube videos that have most impacted her music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJDMSctOnQY