Listen LiveNo matter where you are or what device you use to listen to KPCC, we've got you covered.
Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movie Limbo For 'The Climb'

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
“The Climb” is about best friends who have a life-altering conversation while riding bikes up a mountain in France.
“The Climb” is about best friends who have a life-altering conversation while riding bikes up a mountain in France.
The Frame® |

On today's show:

Now They're On A Stationary Bike

In the past week we’ve seen movie theaters go from limiting the number of patrons to completely shutting down. In the time of social distancing, some studios have hurried their films onto streaming and video-on-demand platforms. But not all movies are getting that same treatment. One film that was supposed to open this weekend and now doesn’t have a new release date is “The Climb.” It's about best friends who have a life-altering conversation while riding bikes up a mountain in France “The Climb” is co-written by and stars real-life best friends Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin. Mike also directed the film. John spoke with them about working on a film for years, and then being put on limbo just as the film was to be released.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr4MKhV5QVw

So, Who Gets Paid in Hollywood Now?

John talks with Bryn Sandberg of The Hollywood Reporter about her reporting on compensation issues in the entertainment industry: "Two weeks ago, the biggest concern facing the industry was the threat of a strike as writers and studios prepared to enter heated contract negotiations. But, in recent days, that great unknown has been displaced by a global pandemic that's brought Hollywood — and society at large — to a screeching halt. Says lawyer Jamie Feldman, who works with Steven Soderbergh and Barry Jenkins: 'It now feels like all the time we've spent talking about the WGA and the ATA and the potential strike issues was just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.'"

A One-Woman World Music Source

Sudan Archives is the stage name of Brittney Parks. She’s an unconventional singer-songwriter who is also a self-taught violinist. Her influences range from R&B and rock to Sudanese and Irish folk music. Last year she released her debut album, "Athena," and it got raves. When she spoke with The Frame producer Jonathan Shifflett, she shared some of the YouTube videos that have most impacted her music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJDMSctOnQY

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
Interview: LA Mayor Garcetti, LA County Supe Barger, LB Mayor Garcia On New ‘Safer at Home’ Order

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: Streaming Edition -- ‘Human Capital,’ ‘The Platform,’ ‘Crip Camp’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
Coronavirus Ask an Expert, Throwback Thurday: E. Waldo Ward & Son Marmalades, Aida Rodriguez

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
Movie Limbo For 'The Climb'

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?