The Lasting Influence Of 'Crip Camp'

On today's show:

A Pivotal Story About the the disability-rights movement

The opening night showcase at the Sundance Film Festival was "Crip Camp," a documentary about Camp Jened, a camp for disabled teens in upstate New York that was established in the early 1970s. Directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (a former Jened camper himself) made a rousing film about a group of campers-turned-activists who shaped the future of the disability-rights movement and changed accessibility legislation for everyone. The film, which was made for Netflix by Michelle and Barack Obama's production company, debuts March 25 on Netflix. John Horn spoke with the directors just after the film's premiere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs0VRfOg7Wo&feature=emb_title

What's the Future of Movie Theaters?

John talks with Patrick Corcoran, vice-president and chief communications officer for the National Assn. of Theatre Owners about the issues facing the exhibition industry during the Covid-19 crisis.

Even Drive-Ins Are Closed?!?!

With Covid-19 continuing to spread, the number of permissible social activities outside the house continues to decrease. Movie theaters were one of the first to go, and now, as of this weekend, drive in theaters — where you can be safely ensconced in your car while taking in a movie — have also been put on the cancelled list. But before they were shuttered, The Frame contributor Collin Friesen and his wife Stephanie Czajkowski took in a double bill at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair.