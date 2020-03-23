Listen LiveNo matter where you are or what device you use to listen to KPCC, we've got you covered.
Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

The Lasting Influence Of 'Crip Camp'

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
A still from
A still from "Crip Camp" by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, a documentary that debuts March 25 on Netflix.
Sundance Institute | photo by Steve Honigsbaum.
The Frame® |

On today's show:

A Pivotal Story About the the disability-rights movement 

The opening night showcase at the Sundance Film Festival was "Crip Camp," a documentary about Camp Jened, a camp for disabled teens in upstate New York that was established in the early 1970s. Directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (a former Jened camper himself) made a rousing film about a group of campers-turned-activists who shaped the future of the disability-rights movement and changed accessibility legislation for everyone. The film, which was made for Netflix by Michelle and Barack Obama's production company, debuts March 25 on Netflix. John Horn spoke with the directors just after the film's premiere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs0VRfOg7Wo&feature=emb_title

What's the Future of Movie Theaters?

John talks with Patrick Corcoran, vice-president and chief communications officer for the National Assn. of Theatre Owners about the issues facing the exhibition industry during the Covid-19 crisis.

Even Drive-Ins Are Closed?!?!

With Covid-19 continuing to spread, the number of permissible social activities outside the house continues to decrease.  Movie theaters were one of the first to go, and now, as of this weekend, drive in theaters — where you can be safely ensconced in your car while taking in a movie — have also been put on the cancelled list.  But before they were shuttered, The Frame contributor Collin Friesen and his wife Stephanie Czajkowski took in a double bill at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair.

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
Week In Politics: Economic Rescue Plan Stalls In Senate, White House COVID-19 Response And More

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: Streaming Edition -- ‘Human Capital,’ ‘The Platform,’ ‘Crip Camp’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
State of Affairs, The 'Chinese Virus' and Its Place in History, The Bean Supply Chain

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
The Lasting Influence Of 'Crip Camp'

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?