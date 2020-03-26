Happening NowWatch KPCC Reporter Jacob Margolis on Facebook Live now answering questions about panic-buying and the supply chain
Wesley Morris And Jenna Wortham Are 'Processing' Again

Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris co-host the New York Times podcast,
On today's show:

Culture — High, Low and In-Between

(Starts at 8:00)

"Still Processing," the podcast hosted by Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham for The New York Times, returns today with the duo's smart take on a wide range of cultural topics. They spoke with John about what they're planning for the new season of episodes.

The Podman Cometh

(Starts at :45)

Nick Quah is an expert on the podcast industry who will be premiering a new podcast for KPCC’s very own LAist Studios later this spring. He spoke with John about which podcasts he's recommending these days — those with useful Covid information and those that serve as a respite to all the virus-related news.

 

 

