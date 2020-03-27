For Marc Maron, Timing Is Everything

On today's show:

Pandemicomedy

There is no doubt that these are extremely strange times we're living in. When you see a headline that reads, "Marc Maron’s Netflix Special Predicted the Pandemic," it just really drives the point home. Maron's comedy special is called, "End Times Fun." It came out on March 10, a day before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and a lot of it feels oddly prescient now. In the special, the comedian, actor and podcast host asks: "Isn't there something that could bring everyone together and realize we've got to put a stop to almost everything? Right? Oh my God, what would it take? Something terrible — that's what brings people together — nothing good." Maron spoke with The Frame about "End Times Fun," how it's being received in light of the coronavirus crisis, and how he's staying creative under uncertain circumstances.

Drawing Outside The Lines

John talks with Ollie Green, vice president of animation production at Adult Swim, about how the cable outlet is continuing to produce new content. The answer: animators are able to work from home.

Josh Thomas Insists 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay'

Australian comedian Josh Thomas gathered an American audience with his semi-autobiographical TV series, “Please Like Me.” In the first show, Thomas drew from his own life as a young, gay man coming to terms with his sexuality and the attempted suicide of his mother. In his latest project, “Everything's Gonna Be Okay,” Thomas plays a 30-something gay man who adopts his two adolescent half-sisters when their father dies suddenly of cancer. The eldest sister is on the spectrum and is the first autistic performer cast in a series. John talks with Thomas about representing gay and adolescent sexuality in television, talking about grief with humor, and of course, life during COVID-19.

